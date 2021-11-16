हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi recalls her worst experience on sets of Satyamev Jayate's item song

Nora Fatehi talks about an unpleasent experience she faced while shooting for Satyamev Jayate 2's item track 'Kusu Kusu'.

Nora Fatehi recalls her worst experience on sets of Satyamev Jayate&#039;s item song
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi almost choked because of her costume for the number 'Kusu kusu', which features in the upcoming film 'Satyamev Jayate 2' She said called it her worst experience on set.

The second look of the song, which features Nora in a veil cape attached to her bodysuit. The cape was tied to her necklace. However, due to the weight of the heavy veil, the necklace choked Nora and even left bruise marks.

Talking about the experience, Nora said, "On sets we often have minor incidents like scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that, but this definitely has been my worst experience on set. The necklace was extremely tight around my neck because of the weight of the cape and since I was constantly moving, it kept brushing more leaving really horrifying marks at the end of the shoot.

She added, "It almost felt like someone has tied a rope around my neck and dragged me across the floor, but because we had limited time for the shoot, I continued to film the song and only took a break after we completed the sequence."

'Satyamev Jayate 2' directed by Milan Milap Zaveri is a sequel to the 2018 vigilante action film 'Satyamev Jayate' and stars John Abraham in his fight against systematic corruption. The film is all set to release on November 25.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi item songnora fatehi songDanceSatyamev Jayate 2Satyamev Jayate item song
Next
Story

Anubhav Sinha frames a Bollywood moment from Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding

Must Watch

PT11M33S

Watch: Parade of India's fighter jets on Purvanchal Expressway