Nora Fatehi responds to claims of Terence Lewis 'touching her inappropriately' in viral video

New Delhi: Actress Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis have been trending on and off since a couple of days after a video from a dance reality went viral, claiming he "touched her inappropriately". The clip made the internet very furious with Terence and he was subjected to massive backlash.

However, now Nora has broken her silence over the incident and spoke about "video morphing and photoshop".

She replied to a post of Terence featuring both of them and wrote, "Thank you, Terrence! In today's time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. I'm glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass. You and Geeta mam have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, it's been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed."

Take a look at the post here:

Nora has temporarily replaced Malaika Arora on 'India's Best Dancer' after she was tested positive for coronavirus earlier in September.