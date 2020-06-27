Nora Fatehi’s 'Saki Saki' hook step hits 40 million views in less than 24 hours

The dance step challenge is again the talk of the town and is aggressively trending these days. Global Tiktokers apart from our popular Indian TikTok stars have been actively taking up this challenge and our Saki Saki girl Nora Fatehi had dropped a video of her doing the famous and intriguing Saki Saki hook step on TikTok.

To keep up the momentum and as a gesture of encouragement to it, and the video seems to have taken Tiktok by storm and the video garnered 40 million videos in less than 24 hours and we are once again spellbound by Nora’s flawless and entrancing performing skills. She posted it on her Instagram story.

The legacy the song Saki Saki carries is nothing one needs to speak about and we all do remember how the remake had made the nation go crazy.

With Nora’s spectacular performance in it we literally had our jaw dropped and many of us did try that hook step at our homes and with god’s grace avoided getting hurt. Nora was phenomenal and stellar in that video and her short appearance in Batla House did win her a lot of appreciation. Now, this mesmerizing video of our glam doll has hit 40 million views in no time on Tiktok and undoubtedly Nora is the social media star.

We have been watching this video on the loop and still can’t get enough of it, every time we see the video we want to try out the step. We wish this video to break the records and be the new talk of the town.