Nora Fatehi Says 'All Bollywood Heroines Have Started Looking Same'

Mumbai: Fatehi is back at hitting headlines once again and this time in her latest interview claimed how all Bollywood heroines have started looking the same. At the Melbourne Film Festival, Nora got candid with former journalist Rajeev Masand and spoke about the aesthetics of Bollywood heroines today. She spoke about her challenges in fitting into Bollywood and the changing aesthetics for women in the industry.

Talking about how somehow the aesthetic of the heroines in Bollywood is similar and she cannot dress up like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday, “My aesthetic is the same as most of the girls in our industry right now. We have started looking the same. I don’t know how that happened”.

She further added that due to this she doesn't let her stylist dress her up as Janhvi, Sara or Ananya, “Today when I do have the power to talk. I do tell my stylists, ‘This is too much.’ The way they dress Ananya (Panday), Sara (Ali Khan), or Janhvi (Kapoor), they cannot dress me the same way. My body is not the same. I have a lot of conflict where I do have to push this on stylists and directors because they will make certain clothes and be like, ‘Well, the others are wearing this.’ I am like, ‘I get that, but the others don’t look like me, unfortunately when I wear it.’"

A few months ago Nora faced massive criticism for her statement on feminism in her podcast with Ranveer Allabadia, “This idea of 'I-don't-need-anybody', 'feminism', I don't believe in this s**t. I think, feminism f****d up our society completely. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don't believe in people who think that. That's not true. I think women are nurturers. Yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent, but to a certain extent."

Nora was last seen in Madgoan Express starring Kunal Khemmu, Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma in lead roles.