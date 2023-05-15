Nora Fatehi Sets Stage On Fire, Makes Nigerian Singer Rema Groove To Dance Meri Rani Song

New Delhi: Nigerian sensation Rema, whose hit song 'Calm Down' caused a worldwide sensation, recently performed at a live concert in Mumbai. The fans were left in thrill when Moroccan beauty and dancer Nora Fatehi joined the singing sensation on the stage and singer and danced along with him on her hit song 'Dance Meri Rani'.



Nora flawlessly performed her signature moves and Rema did his best to follow her lead, and together they got an overwhelming response from the cheering audience. Fans on the internet loved the energy Nora brought to the stage. One of the fans commented on the video, "What a moment to see live!!!” Another wrote, "Slayed as always."



An excited Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram stories and shared several videos from the concert. In the clips, she could be seen having a great time, dancing and enjoying Rema's songs alongside her friends.

Check out the video of "Calm Down" singer Rema and Nora Fatehi dancing on the stage:

Nora Fatehi, who set the stage on the fire with her performance, was seen casually for the event, was seen in a white tank top and denim shorts. She kept her hair simple in a braid. On the other hand, Rema was seen in a shirtless avatar with low waist jeans and open hair.



As soon as the video went viral, a lot of mixed comments made their way towards Nora Fatehi. While some people hailed her the song-dance sequence, others trolled the actor-dancer for repeating herself too many times.

One user wrote, "Haters gona hate while she is going international."



Another user wrote, "What a moment to see live!!!" The third user wrote, "Make everyone #dancewithnora."



The 'Calm Down' hitmaker, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, is currently in the country as part of his 'Rema Calm Down India Tour'. He has already performed in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. From paparazzi greeting him at the airport to getting a turban tied on his head, the 23-year-old said he received an extremely 'warm and vibrant' welcome on his maiden visit to India.



Rema landed in Mumbai on Tuesday and before flying to Delhi for his first performance, the musician met fashion designer Manish Malhotra who hosted him and made him try some popular Indian delicacies such as vada pav and chicken tikka rolls.



"I'm loving how truly hospitable the people of India are. I’ve met some amazing musicians like Badshah and influencers. I got to also go live from the IPL stadium. "Since childhood I know India is a place of high cultural values and religion as well. Indians are really kind, loving and amazing. I feel honoured, privileged and extremely happy to be here," he added.



Rema started his music career in 2019, delivering tracks like 'Dumebi', 'Iron Man', 'Lady' and 'Bad Commando' which became popular in native Nigeria and other countries. His popularity peaked with the 2022 single 'Calm Down', an energetic and upbeat track with a mix of Afrobeats, hip-hop and trap music.







