Nora Fatehi shares a BTS video from 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' song—Watch

New Delhi: The beautiful and very talented Nora Fatehi is an internet sensation and her pics and videos are often in the limelight. Nora is an avid social media user and is active on many platforms including Instagram and Twitter. The stunner also has a YouTube channel and keeps treating her fans with new videos every now and then.

In her latest Vlog, Nora gives an exclusive behind the scenes look from her song 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' from the film 'Marjaavaan'. The song also features Sidharth Malhotra and our Moroccan beauty absolutely killed it with her impeccable dance moves!

Check out Nora's latest Vlog here:

'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' song is a revamped version of the popular track 'Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo' from the film 'Janbaaz'.

It has been sung by Neha Kakkar & Yash Narvekar with music composition by Tanishk Bagchi.

Nora has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry by starring in content-rich films. The actress never shies away from flaunting her dancing prowess.