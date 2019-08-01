Nora Fatehi shares BTS video from 'O Saki Saki', reveals how she learned fire dancing—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is known for her killer dance moves in the industry. After winning hearts in the song 'Dilbar', she took the internet by storm yet again with 'O Saki Saki'.

In her recent Instagram upload, Nora revealed how she learned fire dancing for 'O Saki Saki' and shared a BTS video from her training session for the same. The actress wrote in the caption that she was initially afraid of dancing with fire but figured out the technique because she was determined.

Check out the BTS video here:

Sharing what went behind shooting for the song in the caption, Nora wrote, “This was literally a day before the shoot of #OSakiSaki .. i had only about 2 days to learn how to do Fire dancing.. as u can see from this video i had fear written all over my face as i was doing this for the first time! My heart was racing and i was sweating like a pig! But in very less time i managed to figure out the technique and learnt the choreography only because i kept my determination despite the fear of dancing with fire and that too with such a heavy prop.. i have learnt a new skill now and im really proud of myself! Ive always been fascinated by fire dancing i just never had the courage to do it myself! But as an artist its always important to push yourself and find ways to work under pressure regardless of the circumstances! Never say i CANT always say I Will... thats been my moto since day 1 and the main reason for my evolution as an artist.. Thank you to the team for giving me the chance to learn a new skill!”

Kudos to the actress for her determination and confidence!

Meanwhile, the song 'O Saki Saki' is from the film 'Batla House' that is all set to release on the occasion of Independence Day this year. The film stars John Abraham as the male lead and is helmed by Nikkhil Advani.