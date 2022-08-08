NewsLifestylePeople
Nora Fatehi shares jaw-dropping video, flaunts her hourglass figure in black strappy dress: WATCH

The 30-year-old, who is blessed with one of the hottest curves in the tinsle villa, is known for her glamorous look. The diva, who enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media, loves to tease her fans with her photos and videos. 

NEW DELHI: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest celebrities in the tinsle town. The actress-model, who has delivered several hit dance numbers, is the most gorgeous dancer-turned-actress in B-Town. Her hot look and appealing personality often brings her to headlines. The actress is known to often raise the temperature on the internet with her sizzling hot dance moves. Nora has featured as an item girl in several A-list films and is a favourite of many. She is also known for her unmatchable fashion sense and gains attention for her impeccable style statements.

The 30-year-old, who is blessed with one of the hottest curves in the tinsle villa, is known for her glamorous look. The diva, who enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media, loves to tease her fans with her photos and videos. Nora dropped a new video of herself, where she is seen flaunting her stylish moves to the beats of 'Dis Love'. She captioned the photo writing, "Nobody do u like i do..Kiss me baby make them vex o" 

Nora Fatehi earned her name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer 'Satyamev Jayate'. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss season 9'. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans'. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Kick 2'.  

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is a judge on 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji are also a part of the dance reality TV show hosted by Karan Kundrra.

