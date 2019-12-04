Nora Fatehi shares official BTS video from 'Pepeta'—Watch

New Delhi: Internet sensation Nora Fatehi's popularity needs no introduction. The stunner is often in the limelight, all thanks to her mammoth fan-following. Nora has over 8.7 million followers on Instagram and keeps updating her fans with deets from her life.

The stunner, who is known to be a fantastic dancer, is a YouTuber as well and her latest upload is an official behind the scenes video from the song 'Pepeta'.

Check out the video on Nora's channel here:

Sharing the same on Instagram, Nora wrote, “Its out! Check out the official Behind the scenes of #pepeta on my Youtube channel link in my bio @rayvanny @rajitdev @anups_ @abderrafia_elabdioui @bassimbendell @amine_el_hannaoui @tizafmohcine @sushant_s_salvi @marcepedrozo”

Nora's music video 'Pepeta' released in September this year and topped charts. Not just in India, but abroad as well, people loved the song 'Pepeta' sung by Nora and Rayvanny.

On the film front, Nora will next be seen playing an important role in 'Street Dancer 3D' which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film has been helmed by Remo D'Souza and is high on the buzzword ever since its inception.