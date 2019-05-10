Nora Fatehi shows how to ace denim-on-denim trend in these airport pics!

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fateh, now famous as the 'Dilbar' girl is a fashionista, we must say. The stunner of an actress was spotted at the airport wearing a high on fashion new trend. She wore a denim-on-denim style and looked super classy.

Nora wore a front open denim long shirt with denim pants and white crop top. She flaunted white high heel boots and carried a Louis Vitton tote. And yes, how can the stunner no wear her sunnies in this summer heat!

Check out her pictures clicked at the airport recently:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Nora featured in the super hit track 'Dilbar' last year which made her an overnight sensation. The superhit track was from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate'.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer became a household name after she did reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry.

On the work front, she is busy working on ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's dance movie titled 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Also, she will be seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. It has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.