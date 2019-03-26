Nora Fatehi-Shraddha Kapoor's 'First Class' dance-off is joined by 'Street Dancer' Varun Dhawan—Watch

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together in 'Street Dancer 3D', a film by Remo D'Souza. The movie also stars Nora Fatehi in a pivotal role. The lead pair previously worked together in 'ABCD 2' and their on-screen chemistry was given a big thumbs up by the viewers.

The film is being shot currently and the cast is having a ball, it seems. Nora shared a video on her Instagram where she, Shraddha and Varun are enjoying their dance off like crazy. The trio is seen dancing to Varun's latest track 'First Class' from upcoming movie 'Kalank'.

Nora wrote: “Street dancers take their dance offs very seriously things can get real Savage!! Round one of our “First Class” Dance off! @shraddhakapoor @varundvn @eisha_megan_acton @remodsouza #streetdancer #sd3 #kalank.”

Isn't it simply amazing?

'First Class' song has been choreographed by Remo and is sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.

Well, a few days back, we saw Nora teaching Shraddha the hook step of her popular track 'Dilbar' from 'Satyamev Jayate'. And before that Varun and Nora were seen grooving to the same track at a party.

Looks like 'Street Dancer 3D' will have a lot of dance-offs and we can't wait to watch it!