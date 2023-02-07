Nora Fatehi Sizzles in Floral Crop top and Skirt on Birthday, Performs Belly Dance on a Yacht in Dubai- Watch

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi is one such actress and dancer who never misses a chance to stun her fans. As she turned 31 years old yesterday, Nora shared a fun video from the birthday celebration. Taking to Instagram, Nora shared a video which she captioned, "I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior."

In the video, Nora could be seen doing belly dance and enjoying with her friends on a white Yacht. The ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ actress donned a floral top with a matching skirt. Fans could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the video and her Instagram stories and showered their love in the comments section. "Happy Birthday Noraaaaa! Wish you the absolute best," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Nora!!" "Happy Birthday cuteee," another fan commented.

Nora rang on her 31st birthday in Dubai. Earlier in the day, she had shared another video of herself in a monochrome outfit which she captioned as ‘Birthday Behaviour’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was recently seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` in which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.

The Moroccan beauty recently went to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar where she performed at the FIFA fan fest and the closing ceremony. At her performance during the fanfest, she even waved the Indian flag. Nora became popular after her dance in ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ song from ‘Satyamev Jayate’.