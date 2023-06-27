Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Green Bralette, Blue Shorts As She Dances To Her New Track 'Sexy In My Dress' - Watch

New Delhi: B-Town diva and Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is a sight to behold in her recently released track 'Sexy in My Dress.' Recently, Nora took a reel on the song to Instagram and it has taken over the internet. Nora was seen wearing a bold green bralette paired with a pair of denim shorts flaunting her perfect curves while she danced to the song as she danced on viral track.

The video is a transition of Nora's casual bralette shorts to a sexy brown and white mini skirt with a strappy crop top. Sharing the video, Nora wrote in the caption, 'Tight fit to impress ya Trying out a fun flirty styling vibe for the summer its all about colors for me Make your videos tag me and ill repost #sexyinmydress #dancewithnora.'

The song was dropped a couple of days ago and already many reels have been made on the track. Wearing a bold red outfit, Nora ensured she had everyone's attention with the song.

Nora has been rulings hearts ever since she delivered an electrifying performance in the recreated version of 'Dilbar' song. Apart from her killer dance moves, Nora often takes to the spotlight with her ravishing looks.

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

On the work front, she recently wrapped up The Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar in the US. Other actors who accompanied Nora included Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana. Nora will be seen in '100 percent', which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song 'Jedha Nasha' from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film 'An Action Hero' which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.