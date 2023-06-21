topStoriesenglish2625129
NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi Sizzles In The Teaser Of Her Next International Single 'Sexy In My Dress'

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:17 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Actor, model and dancer Nora Fatehi shared her excitement as she is all set for her next international solo single, 'Sexy in my Dress'.

While sharing her excitement for the next single, she said, "I am so excited to announce my international solo single 'Sexy in my Dress' which I sang and produced the music video for! It's a fun, flirty summer jam with some great dance choreography." "The teaser is out now and I can't wait to release the official music video on my YouTube channel on the 23rd. A lot went behind the making of the song and the visuals. This one is different for me because it marks my first ever solo singing project and I can't wait to see how the fans respond to it," she added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In the teaser, Nora sizzles in her cut-out dress and her dance moves go well with the music.

Nora made her debut in the film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans'. She also participated in 'Bigg Boss 9' and performed on the recreated version of 'Dilbar' in 'Satyameva Jayate'. Later, she collaborated with Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny to release her first international English debut song 'Pepeta'. She was also selected to feature in 'Light The Sky', a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, collaborating with artists, RedOne, Manal, Balqees and Rahma Riad.

The song will be out on June 23.

