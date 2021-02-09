Nora Fatehi strikes killer pose, looks magnificent in a red saree, shares video from photoshoot

NEW DELHI: Morrocan beauy and dancer Nora Fatehi on Monday (February 8) gave fans a glimpse of her latest photoshoot in a video she shared on Instagram. The 'Naach Meri Jaan' girl is very active on social media and often posts dance videos and gorgeous clicks from her photoshoots.

In her recent video post, she can be seen wearing a red saree and fiercely posing for the camera. With the yellow light falling on her face, she appeared to be glowing in the glamorous photoshoot. Fatehi accentuated the effect of the powerful poses in the video by adding the song 'Don’t Rush' by Jamaican rapper Shenseea as a background music. She captioned the video, writing, "Wheres the lie? All facts" referring to the lyrics of the song.

Born and brought up in Canada, Nora has made India her home now and despite all the struggles have made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans'. She gained popularity in Telugu film industry by doing items numbers in films like 'Temper', 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Kick 2' and also went on to star in two Malayalam films, 'Double Barrel' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.

In 2015, she was one of contestants on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 9'. She went on to deliver dance performance in hit numbers like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani', 'Saki Saki', 'Nachi Nachi',

.In October 2020, Nora and Guru Randhawa literally set the internet on fire with their song 'Naach Meri Rani'. The video was nothing less than a blockbuster and has so far been watched almost 37 crore times.