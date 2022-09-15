Nora Fatehi to sizzle with Sidharth Malhotra in Manike song, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla design sexy couture outfit!

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's upcoming comedy-drama Thank God is making the right kind of buzz ever since its trailer was dropped online. The film stars him, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles with Nora Fatehi in a cameo. Now, the stunning Moroccan beauty will be seen grooving to a special number Manike with Sid in the movie.

And guess what? Her stunning outfit has been designed by none other than the most revered name in the Indian Fashion industry, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The duo has designed clothes for the likes of Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sonam Kapoor among others.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have designed the most gorgeous outfit for Nora Fatehi in the latest song, Manike. Made with thousands of intricate pearls and hand embroidery that was done by several artisans, the outfit took weeks to be completed. More so, while it looks stunning on the outside and fit Nora like a dream, it was a challenge for the ace performer to wear it for over 48 hours and perform in an effortless and easy manner.

When Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla did an in-depth study on the character, the mood, the look and feel and then match it to the right fabrics, handiwork, mirror work combined with colour schemes and then the garment is given life.

Manika song has been sung by famous Sri Lankan singer Yohani and Jubin Nautiyal. It will be recreated version of 2021's viral song 'Manika Mage Hithe'.