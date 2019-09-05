close

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi turns barbie girl, shares new look on Instagram —See pic

Nora Fatehi shared her new look with her fans in which she turns a barbie girl! With pink hair, hoop earrings and voguish shades, we bet you'll look at the picture more than once.

Nora Fatehi turns barbie girl, shares new look on Instagram —See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is an internet sensation and her pics and videos often go viral. Known to be a terrific dancer, Nora shot to fame with her killer moves in song 'Dilbar' and has been dominating the digital space for quite some time now.

She is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with deets from her personal and professional life.

The stunner took to Instagram and shared her new look with her fans in which she turns a barbie girl! With pink hair, hoop earrings and voguish shades, we bet you'll look at the picture more than once.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

The caption says, ''Are you guys ready for Noriana’s hot girl summer? #pepeta”

Nora was last seen opposite John Abraham in 'Batla House'. The film received a thumbs up from critics and the audience.

The stunner will next be seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' which also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Expectations from the film are soaring high already because Nora is expected to set the screen ablaze with her dance moves yet again in the Remo D' Souza directorial.

