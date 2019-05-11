close

Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan rehearse for 'Street Dancer 3D', spotted outside dance studio—Pics

While Nora looked beautiful in a pink tracksuit, Varun looked dapper in a jersey vest and shorts.

Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan rehearse for &#039;Street Dancer 3D&#039;, spotted outside dance studio—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor will share screen space in 'Street Dancer 3D'. The film will be helmed by Remo D'Souza and re-unites Varun and Shraddha after 'ABCD 2'. The audience loved watching the two on-screen and were elated to know that they will share screen space in another dance film.

Nora and Varun were snapped outside a dance studio recently and were all smiles for the shutterbugs. While Nora looked beautiful in a pink tracksuit, Varun looked dapper in a jersey vest and shorts.

Check out their pictures here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Nora is known for her dancing prowess and has showcased them through her various social media posts. The Moroccan beauty's sizzling dance moves in the song 'Dilbar' were lauded by many.

The actress will also be seen in Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' which is slated to release on June 5.

Coming to Varun, the actor's latest outing 'Kalank' was a debacle at box office. However, his performance as Zafar was appreciated as the actor did his best in the film.'Kalank' also starred Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Varun will also share screen space with Sara Ali Khan in 'Coolie No. 1' remake.

