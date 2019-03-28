Nora Fatehi-Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer' fun in London gets a 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' spin—Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora along with lead actor Varun Dhawan shot in London and looks like the team had loads of fun. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is doing great, career-wise. After her special song 'Dilbar' in Johan Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Sataymev Jayate' became a blockbuster, there has been no looking back for her.

She is now known as the 'Dilbar' girl and has performed on the chartbuster track umpteen times. These days, she is busy working on ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's dance movie titled 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Nora along with lead actor Varun Dhawan shot in London and looks like the team had loads of fun. The stunner of an actress shared the video on Instagram with a caption: “It's impossible to sum up how much fun we had in London, but here's an attempt. #LondonInANutshell #sd3 #stevenvlogs

Thank you @stevenroythomas for making this !! @marcepedrozo @varundvn @rahuldid.”

The background song in the video 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' is an iconic one featuring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar from the 1994 blockbuster 'Mohra'. It has given a fun spin to the London diary.

'Street Dancer 3D' stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. It is after 'ABCD 2' that Varun and Shraddha have been paired opposite each other. Their on-screen chemistry is on point and the fans are looking forward to this one as well.

 

 

