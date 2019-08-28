Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal make a style statement at 'Pachtaoge' success party—Pics

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal's newly released song 'Pachtaoge' created ripples on social media and is a heart-wrenching track. The song was unveiled on August 23 and presents the story of love, deceit and heartbreak. It struck the right chord with listeners and is still trending on YouTube. To celebrate the success of the song, a party was recently held at the famous Hard Rock Cafe in Andheri, Mumbai. Vicky and Nora made heads turn at the event as both made a style statement!

Kaushal was dressed in a black hoodie, paired with trousers and white shoes. He completed his look with black sunnies. Nora, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a light-pink satin dress and high heels.

Check out the pictures here:

'Pachtaoge' has been sung by Arijit Singh with music by B Praak. The lyrics and composition are by Jaani and Arvindr Khaira has directed the track.

The song's first look was revealed on August 17, making fans excited to watch the 'Uri' actor and the Moroccan beauty share the frame.

These two indeed look great together on-screen and have met the sky-high expectations of viewers.