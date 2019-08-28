close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal make a style statement at 'Pachtaoge' success party—Pics

Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal's 'Pachtaoge' is a heart-wrenching track. The song was unveiled on August 23 and took the internet by storm.

Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal make a style statement at &#039;Pachtaoge&#039; success party—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal's newly released song 'Pachtaoge' created ripples on social media and is a heart-wrenching track. The song was unveiled on August 23 and presents the story of love, deceit and heartbreak. It struck the right chord with listeners and is still trending on YouTube. To celebrate the success of the song, a party was recently held at the famous Hard Rock Cafe in Andheri, Mumbai. Vicky and Nora made heads turn at the event as both made a style statement!

Kaushal was dressed in a black hoodie, paired with trousers and white shoes. He completed his look with black sunnies. Nora, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a light-pink satin dress and high heels.

Check out the pictures here:

'Pachtaoge' has been sung by Arijit Singh with music by B Praak. The lyrics and composition are by Jaani and Arvindr Khaira has directed the track.

The song's first look was revealed on August 17, making fans excited to watch the 'Uri' actor and the Moroccan beauty share the frame.

These two indeed look great together on-screen and have met the sky-high expectations of viewers.

Tags:
Nora FatehiVicky KaushalPachtaoge
Next
Story

Kate Middleton, Prince William change charity's name after split from Meghan, Harry

Must Watch

PT8M38S

'Biggest confusion in your politics' says Pak's minister Fawad Hussain over Rahul's clarification