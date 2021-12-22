Nora Fatehi's car with accident after driver hits three-wheeler, details inside

NEW DELHI: Actress-model Nora Fatehi's car met with a tragic accident on Tuesday evening (December 21) while she was at the 'Dance Meri Dance' launch event with famous singer Guru Randhawa. According to BollywoodLife, Nora's car underwent an accident as her driver hit an auto-rickshaw driver.

"The accident happened around 7-7.30 in the evening. Nora was luckily not in the car. Her driver hit an auto-driver during the accident. Later, he was pulled off by his collar by the onlookers on the road here to compensate, but the driver couldn't do much as he was extremely guilty and scared with the accident," BollywoodLife quoted a source as saying.

"He was made to wait till half an hour and later he gave the auto driver around Rs 1,000 to get relieved. Though nothing happened to both the drives. But the vehicles were definitely damaged. Nora's car too got damaged, while her driver had to compensate for the damage that he made to an autorickshaw," the source added.

Nora Fatehi has been raising the temperature with her killer dance moves in 'Dance Meri Rani'.

Apart from her killer dance moves, Nora has also been in headlines ever since she came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is believed to be the main accused in the case, gifted luxury cars, diamonds, and bags among other things, using extorted money to Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actress was quizzed by ED sleuths on October 14 in the extortion case.



