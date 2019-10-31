Nora Fatehi's coordinated dance with Melvin Louis on Pepeta song goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi sometime back released her song 'Pepeta'. It features Nora Fatehi and Ray Vanny, against the picturesque beach backdrop. It has been directed by Abderrafia El Abdioui.

Recently, she shared a dance video on Instagram where she can be seen grooving to the track with ace choreographer Melvin Louis. The coordinated dance steps and amazing chemistry have made it viral material.

Watch it here:

The song is choreographed by Rajit dev while the lyrics are penned by RayVanny, Raja Kumari, Amaar baz and Ebraheem Baggash. This is Nora's second international track. She has also lent her voice for a few lines in the song.

On the work front, after her small cameo in Salman Khan's Eid release 'Bharat', Nora will be seen in ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor play the leads in the movie while Nora has a pivotal part.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar for T-Series and will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.