New Delhi: Nora Fatehi surely knows how to make the spotlight follow her with her bold and beautiful fashion choices. Her Instagram account is a pool of some gorgeous photos of the actress and she never fails to make her fans go gaga over her looks. Of late, Nora has dropped some ravishing pictures of herself, looking wow as always.

In one set of pictures, Nora dons a black leather jumpsuit and flaunts her svelte figure. She looks just gorgeous!

As we scrolled down her Instagram timeline, we chanced upon a photo of the Moroccan beauty in a silver outfit. As of now, Nora is awaiting the release of her much-anticipated song 'Naach Meri Rani' with Guru Randhawa and these looks appear to be from the track.

Take a look at how Nora Fatehi's dazzling looks ahead of 'Naach Meri Rani' release are breaking the internet!

Nora is a social media sensation. She has a fan following of over 18 million on Instagram. Going by the likes on her Instagram posts, it is quite evident that her fans adore her.

Nora Fatehi debuted in the entertainment industry in 2014. She gained recognition with 'Bigg Boss 9' and later from her dance sequence in 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. She now has several hit films and songs to her credit, including 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi'.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.