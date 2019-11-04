Nora Fatehi's fan-made video on foot-tapping Arabic song will drive away your Monday blues—Watch

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has slowly but steadily made a name for herself in the movie business. She is the most sought-after fresh faces in B-Town as far as special dance numbers are concerned. Nora has superhit chartbusters such as 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' to her credit.

The actress is an avid social media user and interacts with her fans through the medium. She recently shared a fan-made video on her Instagram account. The video features Nora clicked at various points and clippings at the backdrop of a foot-tapping Arabic song.

Nora thanked her fans and tagged them in the post. She wrote in the caption:

“I love this edit thank u to @flawlessnora, @imane_amin_ and whoever else worked on this! Its such a mood and the background music! Not sure what arabic song it is but i love it.”

The video has garnered 622, 361 views so far.

On the work front, after her small cameo in Salman Khan's Eid release 'Bharat', Nora will be seen in ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor play the leads in the movie while Nora has a pivotal part.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar for T-Series and will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.