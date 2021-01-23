Nora Fatehi's glam walk in a thigh-high slit gown is too hot to handle - Watch

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is killing it with her glam walk in a recent video gone viral on the internet. Looks like it has been shot in Dubai where she headed for a professional commitment.

Several fans shared it on Instagram and Twitter and we must say that Nora Fatehi is looking super hot in a thigh-high slit black gown walking up to her car. Watch it here:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora also turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Nora has a huge fan following of 21.7 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.