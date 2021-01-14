Nora Fatehi's glimmering video in Moroccan haute couture breaks the internet - Watch

New Delhi: Actress and model Nora Fatehi has a huge fan following on social media. She sure knows how to stay in the limelight too. Well, she recently donned a Haute Couture collection by Moroccan fashion designer Imane and we must say, the final look is sparkling.

Nora Fatehi posted the full look on Instagram. Watch it here:

Dressed in a long embellished beige-golden gown, Nora is acing her look.

She has a solid social media presence of over 21.4 million followers on Instagram alone and that proves her might quite clearly.

Nora has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

She also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.