Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's glimmering video in Moroccan haute couture breaks the internet - Watch

Nora Fatehi&#039;s glimmering video in Moroccan haute couture breaks the internet - Watch

New Delhi: Actress and model Nora Fatehi has a huge fan following on social media. She sure knows how to stay in the limelight too. Well, she recently donned a Haute Couture collection by Moroccan fashion designer Imane and we must say, the final look is sparkling. 

Nora Fatehi posted the full look on Instagram. Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dressed in a long embellished beige-golden gown, Nora is acing her look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nora has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

She also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

 

