Nora Fatehi's grand celebration video in Morocco on hitting 20 million mark on Instagram goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: The stunning Nora Fatehi is a popular celebrity on social media. She recently crossed the 20 million milestone on Instagram. Celebrating her extensive fanbase, Nora's friends and family surprised the actress amidst her visit to Morocco.

Nora Fatehi shared a glimpse of the grand celebration in the middle of a dessert, wherein her friends and family missed no opportunity to make the diva feel special. Extremely proud of her achievements, Nora's loved ones banked upon her visit to Morocco to enjoy a lavish celebration, marking the milestone on social media.

In the video shared by Nora Fatehi on Instagram, the performer is seen expressing her gratitude to her fans and followers for the abundant love and support showered on her. Acknowledging this is just the beginning, Nora professed her love to her virtual family.

The actress wrote, "Wow! We did it! Thank you so much to my insta fam and everyone who constantly supports me! Love you guys this is just the beginning #grateful

@yeswecamps_officiel

@tariq_hmitti @amine_el_hannaoui

@oussamaaityassin

@ayoub.elabdioui

Touted as one of the most fashionable icons in India, Nora Fatehi's sense of style embodies the aesthetics of international pop-stars and icons. The diverse and bold choices by the actress have always stunned the onlookers.

Nora Fatehi has amassed a huge fan base across the world in a very short span of time owing to her incredible talent and determined perseverance. The young performer has emerged as an icon for the youth and an aspirational figure for the kids.