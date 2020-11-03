Nora Fatehi's killer moves in this version of 'Naach Meri Jaan' dance video is viral material - Watch

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is creating waves amongst fans for her video with Guru Randhawa's 'Naach Meri Jaan'. She dropped her dance version to the track with killer moves.

Nora Fatehi wrote in the caption: Some fun & easy moves to follow on #Naachmerirani ! Keep dancing guys @tejasdhoke @gururandhawa @adidasindia

Nora and Guru's first collaboration titled 'Naach Meri Jaan' has turned out to be a big hit.

Nora has a huge fan following of 19.1 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.



