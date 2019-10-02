Nora Fatehi's latest Instagram pic will drive away your mid-week blues!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is an internet sensation and her social media uploads are often in the limelight. Be it goofy videos, smouldering photoshoots, or adorable selfies, Nora wins hearts with every new post. The dancer-actress has over 7.6 million followers on Instagram and her fan following seems to be increasing each day.

Nora's latest music video 'Pepeta' took the internet by storm when it released last month. The song is being loved by people across the globe and is a peppy number featuring the Moroccan beauty in a brand new avatar.

The talented actress's latest Instagram post will drive away your mid-week blues. She can be seen in her 'Pepeta' avatar, with pink hair, pouty lips and an intense expression.

Check out the pic here:

On the work front, Nora was last seen opposite John Abraham in 'Batla House'. The film received a thumbs up from critics and the audience. She also had a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.

The talented actress will next be seen playing an important role in 'Street Dancer 3D' which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.