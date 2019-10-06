close

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's latest Instagram post is high on glitz, glamour and bling!

Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous as always in her latest Instagram post wearing a bronze coloured lehenga paired with a huge traditional neckpiece and rings.

Nora Fatehi&#039;s latest Instagram post is high on glitz, glamour and bling!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has a mammoth fan-following. The gorgeous diva first hogged the limelight last year when her song 'Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate' went viral. Post that, there was no looking back for the actress and today she is one of the most-followed celebs on Instagram.

With over 7.7 million followers, Nora's popularity needs no introduction.

She recently walked the ramp for ace designer Neeta Lulla and looked gorgeous as always in a bronze coloured lehenga paired with a huge traditional neckpiece and rings.

The caption is, “Show stopper for the night Thank u for having me at the @timesfashionweek @bombaytimes curtain raiser for the ace designer @houseofneetalulla at the fabulous Island city centre! @bombay_realty @salehayohann Styled by @bhatatg18 Hair makeup @marcepedrozo”

On the film front, Nora was last seen opposite John Abraham in 'Batla House'. The film received a thumbs up from critics and the audience. She also had a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.

The Moroccan beauty will next be seen playing an important role in 'Street Dancer 3D' which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

