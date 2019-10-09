close

Nora Fatehi's new song 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' to be out on this date—Watch teaser

Nora Fatehi is ready to burn the dance floor yet again. This time in a special song from Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavaan'.

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is a popular name in the film industry and has been winning hearts with her killer dance moves. The dancer-actress, who recently took the internet by storm with her new song 'Pepeta' is ready to burn the dance floor yet again. This time for Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavaan'.

Nora has a special song in the film titled 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' and its teaser was released yesterday. The song is a revamped version of the popular track 'Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo' from the film 'Janbaaz'.

The Moroccan beauty shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Karne har Dilbar pe Fateh aa rahi hu main! Get ready to burn the dance floor #EkTohKumZindagani teaser out now!”

Nora first hogged the limelight last year when her song 'Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate' went viral. Post that, there was no looking back for the actress and today she is one of the most-followed celebs on Instagram with over 7.7 million followers.

