Nora Fatehi's Oops Moment Averted In A Sexy Plunging Neckline With Long Trail Dress At Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show - Watch

New Delhi: At ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show held in Mumbai last night, the who's who of the fashion and showbiz world were seen in attendance. From Ambanis to Karan Johar, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and others - all were present to enjoy the grand show. Nora Fatehi also stunned at the event looking absolutely sensational in her shimmering plunging neckline long trail fishcut dress giving the vibe of a modern twist to a saree. Also, don't miss her little handbag.

Nora Fatehi was papped as she walked to the event and even posed separately for the shutterbugs. However, while walking she almost tripped but managed it well on time, averting a possible oops moment. The video was shared on social media, take a look here:

Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show saw Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Ridhi Dogra, Nusshratt Bharuccha, and Khushi Kapoor in attendance.

Ranveer and Alia were the showstoppers at Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show and promoted their upcoming movie Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.

Sometime back she wrapped up The Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar in the US. Other actors who accompanied Nora included Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana.