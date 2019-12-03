Nora Fatehi's 'Pepeta' madness continues in this BTS video sneak-peek—Watch

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi's latest single 'Pepeta' has turned out to be a hit number. And to make the most of it, the excellent dancer is about to upload a full-length Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) video of all the fun she had while making it.

She will soon upload the Pepeta BTS video on her YouTube channel. But for now, Nora Fatehi shared a sneak-peek video on her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote: U no the hustle is real when u make up your own “Sugar Daddy Anthem” stay tune for more craziness from the official behind the scenes of #Pepeta out Tomorrow on my youtube channel! #bts #pepeta #gucci #prada #dolcegabbana @marcepedrozo @rayvanny @anups_ @sushant_s_salvi

Nora can be seen sizzling in a neon green co-ords dress.

The song is choreographed by Rajit dev while the lyrics are penned by RayVanny, Raja Kumari, Amaar baz and Ebraheem Baggash. This is Nora's second international track. She has also lent her voice for a few lines in the song.

The actress was last seen in a cameo role in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which released on Eid, June 5, 2019.

Nora will be seen in ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D'. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor play the leads in the movie while Nora has a pivotal part. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar for T-Series and will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.