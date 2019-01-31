Nora Fatehi's sensuous dance in her first Malayalam item song is jaw-dropping—Watch

New Delhi: The stunning Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi gained stardom after her sizzling moves in 'Dilbar' song from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' became a huge hit. She was appreciated for her flawless moves and belly dance.

The professional dancer, who has also worked down south, recently shared a video clip of her first Malayalam item song from the blockbuster film 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' which released in 2018. The movie stars Nivin Pauly, megastar Mohanlal in a special appearance and Priya Anand in lead roles.

Nora wrote in her caption: “Swipe left My first ever hit Malayalam song from the Blockbuster super hit south movie “Kayamkulam kochunni” with Nivin Pauly! Happy to be apart of another massive successful movie in 2018! Full Video in my IGTV watch it there. Hair and makeup @marcepedrozo #norafatehi”

Nora oozes oodles of oomph wearing a white attire and needless to say her dance is on point!

The model turned actress made her stunning debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and was recently seen in 'My Birthday Song'. She even featured in special songs in Telugu film such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali' and 'Kick 2'.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer became a household name after she did reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry.

She will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and a Varun Dhawan starrer dance film.