Nora Fatehi's Unseen First-Ever Acting Audition Video Shot Years Back Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty, Nora Fatehi's first-ever acting audition video shot almost more than a decade ago has now resurfaced online and needless to say it has gone viral. The stunner has an innocent expression on her face and who knew she would one day have several chartbuster tracks to her credit. From her first-ever acting audition to now - the Dilbar girl has undergone a massive transformation.

Nora Fatehi, who was seen as a participant in Bigg Boss Season 9 earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. In the viral acting audition video, Nora Fatehi can be seen holding a placard with her name and height details. Looks like she changed the spelling of her name from 'Naura Fathi' to Nora Fatehi.

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She later turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

Nora has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

Nora Fatehi was recently seen in 'Achha Sila Diya' featuring Rajkummar Rao alongside backed by T-Series. The new version of the song has B Praak's singing and Jaani's lyrics is on betrayal. The song garnered a good number of views upon its release.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` in which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.



