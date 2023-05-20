Nora Fatehi's Unseen Old Belly Dance Video Goes Viral, Netizens Point Out Her Massive Physical Transformation - Watch

New Delhi: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi made her sensational entry into the showbiz world almost a decade ago. The Moroccan beauty featured in several chartbuster songs making the entire nation go crazy after her moves. An old dance video of the actress has now resurfaced online and Reddit users discussed how different Nora looks now. The comments focussed on her physical transformation over the years.

NORA FATEHI'S VIRAL VIDEO

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen belly dancing to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's superhit number 'Mashaallah' from Tiger Zinda Hai. Wearing a green-coloured bralette and slit skirt, Nora Fatehi can be seen moving like a swan with a big smile on her face. Check it out here:

One user commented: Nora claims she’s only 31, born in 1992. This video is her in her early to mid 20s. She looks so different now! Another person wrote: She has quite a bit of work done. She even appeared on Big Boss years ago and looked quite different.

A netizen even thought the person in video is a Nora lookalike, writing: I first thought it’s some doppelgänger

NORA'S BOLLYWOOD ENTRY

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

On the work front, she recently wrapped up The Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar in the US. Other actors who accompanied Nora included Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana. Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.