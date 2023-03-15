topStoriesenglish2584018
NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Norwegian Dance Group 'Quickstyle' Announces Reels Challenge On Their Maiden India Tour- Watch

Norwegian dance group Quickstyle announced a Reels challenge at Meta's office in Mumbai on their maiden India tour.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Norwegian Dance Group 'Quickstyle' Announces Reels Challenge On Their Maiden India Tour- Watch

Mumbai: Norwegian dance group Quickstyle, on their maiden India tour, announced a Reels challenge while addressing a group of more than 350 content creators at Meta’s office in Mumbai. The challenge is to create a dance to the song “Dilbar” by @tech_panda, and gives sufficient opportunity for people to do their own version of the challenge.  

Quickstyle’s wedding performance to the song “Kala Chashma” trended on Reels last year and grabbed the world’s attention. Since their reel went viral in June 2022, public figures like Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon and Shikhar Dhawan have all grooved to it, resulting in billions of plays. Bilal Malik, one of the founders of the group, said, “We’re thrilled with the love people in India have for Quickstyle. The adulation that started with the trending ‘Kala Chashma’ has continued to date. Through this visit, we want to know you better, connect with the culture here, and inspire others to find their own jam, the way we have with music and dance on reels.” 

Quickstyle collaborated with creators and public figures for their reels, which will release over the course of the next two weeks.  The group also engaged with more than 350 content creators, both in-person and virtually, across India who are part of our Born on Instagram creator education and enablement program.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Paras Sharma, Director and Head of content and community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), said, “Reels is the way young people in India are connecting, creating and collaborating on the things they love. QuickStyle is a great example of this creative expression as they broke out as a sensation on Instagram and went viral across the world; in the process, taking Indian music global. With our aim to inspire creators, and spur interesting content, we’re glad to work with Quickstyle and facilitate these collaborations.”  

As part of Quickstyle's challenge, people must create their own content, based on the “Dilbar”. In the group’s words, “it’s not something super simple, but not too hard either. You can do it anywhere. It’s not about doing it the best way. It’s about doing it your way.” 

Live Tv

entertainment newsNorwegian dance groupquickstyleMETA

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India