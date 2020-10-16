Not bankrupt: Aditya Narayan refutes 'moneyless' report, says 'impacted by COVID-19 lockdown'

NEW DELHI: Singer and popular television host Aditya Narayan, who is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. He recently hit headlines after a news portal claimed that the actor is left with just 18,000 in his bank account and is facing financial troubles ahead of his wedding.

However, another report has now claimed that Aditya has rubbished such claims stating that he he has been working in the industry for more than two decades and lives a simple life. He questioned that he knows how to spend his money and hence, "how can I go moneyless?"

Aditya also reportedly clarified that the interview was a month-and-a-half-old and wondered what his future in-laws will be thinking about him. Nevertheless, the actor was overwhelmed with the support he received and the number of people who came forward-thinking he is in financial crisis.

The 33-year-old actor-singer urged his fans to not worry about him as he is doing fine.

On a related note, Aditya is all set to walk the aisle with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal by December. According to reports, the duo met on the sets of their first film together 'Shaapit' and have been together for almost a decade now.