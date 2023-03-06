‘Not His Fault’: Saif Ali Khan Rubbishes Rumours Of Security Guard Being Sacked After Paparazzi Intrusion

Mumbai: Star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have always been friendly to the paparazzi. In fact, they are one of the few Bollywood stars who don`t mind shutterbugs clicking their kids --Taimur and Jeh. However, Saif recently got irked when paps barged into his private property at 2 am. On March 3, Saif and Kareena attended the birthday bash of Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora`s mother Joyce. After returning their home from the party during the wee hours, the couple found several paps stationed inside their residential premises.

A video of the couple returning home went viral. In the clip, Saif and Kareena were seen trying to quickly make their way to the building. However, the photographers kept clicking them and also followed them to their building. Saif, who usually does not react, sarcastically said, "Ek kaam kariye, humaare bedroom me aa jaiye (Do one thing, follow us to our bedroom)." The `Hum Tum` actor then waved good night to the paparazzi and shut the lobby door.

After the video went viral, several reports surfaced online claiming Saif sacked the security guard. Two days after the incident, Saif issued a statement explaining his sarcastic remark. He also quashed all the reports that claimed that their security guard was sacked. "The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things. However, the fact is that they did barge inside private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it`s their right to do that, and this is wrong behavior and everyone needs to be in limits," he said.

Saif added, "We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line? That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it`s utterly ridiculous. The paps shooting the children, while they are doing extracurricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn and that`s all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth. and that's all I have to say, thank you."

Prior to Saif, Alia Bhatt became the recent victim of privacy invasion by the paparazzi. Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a collage of pictures of herself, taken inside the house without her consent. She wrote in the long note, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

In her post, she also tagged Mumbai Police, after which the latter swung into action. Tagging the Mumbai police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone`s privacy and it`s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."