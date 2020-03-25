Not just dance, Nora Fatehi's scintillating ramp walk will leave you mesmerised too- Watch

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has slowly but steadily made her niche place in the Hindi movie industry. She has a massive fan following and is known for being an avid social media user too. Also, if you are impressed with her superlative dancing skills then her ramp walk will bold you over too.

Nora Fatehi shared a video of her walking the ramp at a recent fashion show and oh boy does she walk or move like a swan. Check out her video:

She also has a YouTube channel in place for fans to follow her.

Nora Fatehi has a solid 11.8 million Insta fam which is growing each day.

Well, after setting the YouTube on fire with her superhit tracks like 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki', 'Kamariya', she created a storm with her latest song 'Garmi' from 'Street Dancer 3D'.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.