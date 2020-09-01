Not just Sunny Leone and Neha Kakkar but this Siliguri college adds cartoon character Shinchan in merit list

New Delhi: After Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and singer Neha Kakkar's names were mistakenly found in separate college lists as students, a popular cartoon character named Shinchan Nohara too finds it mention in the merit list.

The popular Japanese cartoon character Shinchan Nohara's name made it to the merit list of a college in West Bengal's Siliguri.



Shinchan's name appeared at the top of the BSc merit list of the Siliguri College in north Bengal.

Take a look at the list:

Earlier, Sunny Leone and Neha Kakkar's names have been found in merit lists of college in West Bengal. While Sunny's name was flashed in the list of Ashutosh College in Kolkata and Barasat Government College in North 24 Parganas, Neha Kakkar’s name appeared at the top of the merit list of Manikchak College in West Bengal’s Malda district, reportedly.

However, Shinchan's name was immediately removed from the list. "The name was immediately removed and a fresh list put up on the college website. We have lodged a police complaint as it was an act of mischief," an official of the institution told PTI.

The college had outsourced to an agency the process of compiling the merit list based on details given by the candidates during online applications, but the students' details will be scrutinised by the authorities of the institution before the classes begin, the official said.

The four colleges have lodged complaints with cyber cells of the police.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced that admissions to undergraduate courses will be completely online this year and no processing fee will be charged due to the hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

(With PTI inputs)