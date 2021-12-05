Not part of Bollywood camps: Kartik Aaryan refuses to comment on 'Dostana 2' exit

New Delhi: Dhamaka actor Kartik Aaryan opened up about his career in Bollywood at a recent event. He clearly stated that he doesn't belong to any 'Bollywood camps' and that he has excelled as an actor purely based on his merit and talent.

He also said that he's happy to make his own filmography. At Agenda AajTak 2021, he said in Hindi, "I am not part of any Bollywood camp. I have reached here because of my talent. And I will continue to do so in the future. I am really happy that I’m making a filmography of my own."

The young star was also asked about his controversial exit from Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Dostana 2', however, he didn't want to comment on the matter. He was quoted saying, "I don't want to comment."

In an earlier interview, Kartik had opened up on how negative stories surrounded him after the 'Dostana 2' ouster and how it affected his family.

Taking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik had answered if he’s bothered by the negative stories about himself in the press.

“A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself,” said Kartik in Hindi.

On the work front, he was last seen in 'Dhamaka' directed by Ram Madhvani which had released on November 19 on Netflix. Along with Kartik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, and Vikas Kumar.

