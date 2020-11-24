हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Not Pratik Gandhi, Varun Dhawan was first choice for 'Scam 1992'? Here's the truth

A few reports recently stated that Varun Dhawan was initially roped in to play stockbroker Harshad Mehta in 'Scam 1992'. 

Not Pratik Gandhi, Varun Dhawan was first choice for &#039;Scam 1992&#039;? Here&#039;s the truth

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan has an answer to rumours suggesting that he was the first choice to play the lead in the blockbuster web show 'Scam 1992' instead of Pratik Gandhi. A few media reports recently stated that Varun was initially roped in to play stockbroker Harshad Mehta in 'Scam 1992, but the project couldn't materialise'. Now, a reply by the 'Coolie No. 1' actor has cleared the air. 

A netizen's tweet saying, "Did you know? Varun Dhawan was the first choice to play the iconic role of Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992. Later, director Hansal Mehta suggested Pratik Gandhi and the rest is history", found a reaction by Varun himself and he wrote, "Really not true. I think the only choice for this show can be Pratik Gandhi, absolutely brilliant he is. Big fan #Scam1992."

Read what Varun Dhawan tweeted:

'Scam 1992' follows the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, played by Pratik Gandhi, who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights, and his catastrophic downfall. The 10-episode web series is directed by Hansal Mehta. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in 'Coolie No. 1'. He is currently shooting for 'Jugg Jug Jeeyo'. 

