Not seri, it will never sink in: Kriti Sanon in emotional note after watching Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara'

New Delhi 'Dil Bechara', Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, has made his fans and friend very emotional. Like many Bollywood celebs, it was hard for Kriti Sanon to watch his film. Taking to Instagram, she wrote an emotional note for Sushant, sharing how does she feel watching him in his last film and said that his performance broke her heart.

"It's not seri (ok) And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again. In Manny, I saw YOU come alive in so so many moments. I knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character.. And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet you said so much," Kriti wrote.

For Mukesh Chhabra, the director of 'Dil Bechara', and actress Sanjana Sanghi, Kriti added, "I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and Sanjana a beautiful journey ahead."

Here's Kriti's post:

'Dil Bechara' released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. It is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault In Our Stars', based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Kriti was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sushant earlier. He died by suicide on June 14. They had co-starred together in the 2017 film 'Raabta'.