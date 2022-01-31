Not with Aishwarya Rai but Aaradhya Bachchan compared to THIS K-pop star, after her video went viral: WATCH

New Delhi: Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is garnering love from the netizens after her video performing on patriotic songs in her school function went viral. The video is most probably from the 73rd Republic Day celebration. In the video, which is posted by a fan page on Instagram, Aaradhya can be seen dancing to patriotic songs like ‘Saare Jahan Se Acha’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

Aaradhya is dressed in a white kurta and an orange and white dupatta in the video. Behind her is the large image of the Indian national flag.

“Freedom in mind, Faith in words, Pride in our heart and memories of our souls! Here's wishing you all a very HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY! #happyrepublicday2022,” the fan account captioned the post.

Many netizens praised Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter’s performance,stating that she is as lovely as her mother Aishwarya. However few others felt that the star kid resembles Lisa from South Korean band BLACKPINK.

After comparisons between Aaradhya and Lisa were drawn, the fan page posted a collage of the two and captioned the post, “Lisa (BlackPink) X Aaradhya Bachchan! Lot of people are saying that aaradhya looks like lisa from blackpink after seeing the republic day video. So, just thought to make some few collages of lisa and aaradhya's photos in which they both look similar. I hope you love it, comment below and let me know #twins #lisa #lalisa #blackpink #lalisamanoban #twinningwinning #aaradhyabachchan @lalalalisa_m”.