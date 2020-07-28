Noted Bollywood action director Parvez Khan dies at 55

New Delhi: Noted Bollywood action director Parvez Khan breathed his last on July 27, 2020. After complaining of chest pain a night before, he was rushed to hospital in the morning, however, he died of a heart attack. He was 55.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted about Parvez's death and mourned his demise. He wrote: Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears!

Parvez Khan had worked in movies like Andhadhun, Badlapur, Bullett Raja, Fukrey, Ra.One, Vishwaroopam, Vishwaroopam 2, Dev.D, Gangster, Sehar, Ab Tak Chhappan, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Soldier, and Mr And Mrs Khiladi.

Parvez's assistant Nishad told Zee News, "It is shocking for everyone in the industry. He still had so many projects in the pipeline. He joined the film business back in 1986 and ever since was working successfully. He even got an award for 'Johny Gaddar'. He had good relations with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar."

Ajaz Khan, who assisted Parvez in action direction in 'Judwaa' and 'Bandhan' told Zee News, "Parvez was a like an elder brother to me. Have worked with him in some big projects. His demise is like a huge personal loss for me."

Parvez directed the action sequences in Ab Tak Chhappan while Ajaz worked in Ab Tak Chhappan 2 action stunts.

Parvez Khan is survived by his wife and son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. His last project would be Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

May his soul rest in peace!