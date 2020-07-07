Noted Bollywood producer Harish Shah succumbs to throat cancer at 76

Mumbai: Bollywood film producer Harish Shah passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was 76 and was battling throat cancer.

Shah breathed his last at 6 am on Tuesday at his residence. The filmmaker's last rites were performed at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium in the afternoon. Due to social distancing regulations for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only close family members were present at the funeral.

Harish Shah was the brother of film producer Vinod Shah and they had together produced several Bollywood movies. These include "Mere Jeevan Saathi" (1972) starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja, "Kaala Sona" (1975) featuring Feroz Khan and Parveen Babi, "Ram Tere Kitne Naam" (1985) starring Sanjeev Kumar and Rekha, "Zalzala" (1988) starring Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha and "Jaal - The Trap" (2003) starring Sunny Deol and Tabu among others.

In 1980, Harish Shah directed "Dhan Daulat", starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The film was produced by his brother Vinod Shah.