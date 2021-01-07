Noted fashion designer Satya Paul passes away at 79

New Delhi: Veteran fashion designer Satya Paul, best known as the designer who reinvented saree for contemporary women, died on Thursday (January 7). He was 79.

The designer, who was devoted to seeking and spirituality, died of natural causes at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Taking to Twitter, spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation Sadhguru expressed condolence. He tweeted, "#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg."

Paul, the founder of eponymous fashion label, was a revered name in the fashion industry.