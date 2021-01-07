हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Satya Paul

Noted fashion designer Satya Paul passes away at 79

The designer, who was devoted to seeking and spirituality, died of natural causes at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. 

Noted fashion designer Satya Paul passes away at 79
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@SadhguruJV

New Delhi: Veteran fashion designer Satya Paul, best known as the designer who reinvented saree for contemporary women, died on Thursday (January 7). He was 79.

The designer, who was devoted to seeking and spirituality, died of natural causes at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. 

Taking to Twitter, spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation Sadhguru expressed condolence. He tweeted, "#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg."

 

Paul, the founder of eponymous fashion label, was a revered name in the fashion industry.  

 

