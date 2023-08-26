trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653794
NewsLifestylePeople
DEV KOHLI

Noted Lyricist Dev Kohli, Who Wrote 'Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen' Dies At 80

Dev Kohli Dead: He wrote for movies including 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Judwaa 2', and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' among others.

Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 01:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Noted Lyricist Dev Kohli, Who Wrote 'Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen' Dies At 80

Mumbai: Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned memorable superhit Bollywood songs like 'Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen' and 'Dil Deewana, Bin Sajna Ke Maane Na' or 'Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Bara' – passed away on Saturday morning.

He was 80, a bachelor, and breathed his last at his Andheri home. His funeral will be performed later this evening at Oshiwara Crematorium. Kohli's body shall be kept for people and his fans to pay their last respects at his home in Lokhandwala Complex this afternoon till 2 p.m.

Born in a Sikh family in Rawalpindi (now Pakistan) on November 2, 1942, Kohli penned lyrics that thrilled generations of music lovers from the black-and-white to the colour films era.

Some of his memorable numbers were for films like 'Laal Paththar', 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Judwaa 2', 'Shootout At Lokhandwala', and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'.

He worked with a host of music directors including late Shankar-Jaikishan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, R. D. Burman, Anu Malik, Raam-Laxman, Anand Raaj Anand, Anand-Milind, Vishal-Shekhar, Uttam Singh, and many more, scoring lyrics for over a 100 films in nearly six decades.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train