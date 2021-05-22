हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raam Laxman

Noted music director Raam Laxman aka Vijay Patil of 'Maine Pyar Kiya' fame dies at 78

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar extended her deepest condolences on Raam Laxman's sudden death. 

Noted music director Raam Laxman aka Vijay Patil of &#039;Maine Pyar Kiya&#039; fame dies at 78
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Renowned music director Raam Laxman suffered a heart attack on Saturday, May 22, at his residence in Nagpur. The famous music composer's death has left fans and industry colleagues in shock. 

Raam Laxman's son told Indianexpress.com, “My father passed away at 2:00 am on Saturday. He died due to a heart attack. He got the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago, following which he was feeling very weak and fatigued, and a doctor was treating him for that.”

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar extended her deepest condolences on Raam Laxman's sudden death. She wrote: Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun.

The 78-year-old Raam Laxman was born Vijay Patil. He composed music for movies like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). The noted composed worked in almost 75 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri respectively. 

Raamlaxman is Laxman of Raam-Laxman music composer duo fame. Raam (his partner Surendra) died in 1976, however, reportedly Laxman continued to retain Raam's name in Marathi as well as Hindi films. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
Raam LaxmanRaamlaxmanRaam Laxman deadmusic composerLata MangeshkarMaine Pyar KiyaHum Aapke Hain KouncovidCOVID-19Coronavirus
